Previous
Baby Gymnastics' by julzmaioro
Photo 4483

Baby Gymnastics'

Spent part of my day getting some photo's of my Great Great niece.. She was a challenge as at 5 months old she wriggles and bob's around.. Love how at this age they are fascinated with their feet.. I wish I could still do this..
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helen Westerbeke
stunning
August 20th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Aw - such a sweet image.
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact