Previous
Photo 4486
3 Pears
Bought these pears today and thought they deserved a photo before they got consumed.. They are a crisp juicy pear a little like a Nashi.
So I don't think they will last long..
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5593
photos
174
followers
197
following
1229% complete
4479
4480
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
4486
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
23rd August 2025 6:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
three
,
pears
Annie D
ace
They look yummy and your image is fabulous!
August 23rd, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely shapes and great red-white contrast.
August 23rd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Very nicely done.
August 23rd, 2025
