Previous
And the Fog rolled in... by julzmaioro
Photo 4491

And the Fog rolled in...

The start of the day was clear and blue sky's.. and then next minute the fog rolled on in.. Thankfully it didn't hang around but late afternoon ended with some skiffy showers.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Such a peaceful scene
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact