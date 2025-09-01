Mum and Dad's Wedding

This photo is a little worse for wear, but it is pretty special to me. Today marks 80 years since my Parents got married, Mum ( Gladys) had just had her 21st birthday and Dad ( Walter) had returned from Italy with shrapnel in his foot, so got an early pass.. Don't think they had much time to organize their wedding and it was pretty meager times. The flowers are what amaze me must of been quite a weight. @dide 's Mum and Dad are the attendants on the left and Mums niece and nephew in the front. An army friend of Dad's in the back and Mums WAAC ( woman's auxiliary army corps)
They had 4 children with me being the youngest. Dad past away in 1997 and Mum in 2013