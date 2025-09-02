Previous
Pot of Gold in the Village by julzmaioro
Photo 4496

Pot of Gold in the Village

Was cooking dinner but had to dash outside to get a shot of this rainbow.. Hard to resist a good rainbow..
The money end seem to be over the Village houses It looked great with being highlighted by the golden evening light..
julia

Issi Bannerman
What a beauty!
September 2nd, 2025  
