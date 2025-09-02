Sign up
Previous
Photo 4496
Pot of Gold in the Village
Was cooking dinner but had to dash outside to get a shot of this rainbow.. Hard to resist a good rainbow..
The money end seem to be over the Village houses It looked great with being highlighted by the golden evening light..
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
light
,
golden
,
village
,
rainbow
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beauty!
September 2nd, 2025
