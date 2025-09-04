Sign up
Previous
Photo 4498
Skeletal Trio
No time for a photo today .. So I had warned you that you could see more Gooseberry shells.
Found these in the garden a couple of weeks ago and were surprising clean for a change..
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
4
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5605
photos
174
followers
197
following
1232% complete
View this month »
4491
4492
4493
4494
4495
4496
4497
4498
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
29th August 2025 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
gooseberry
Wylie
ace
they are so beautiful and you've set them out to great effect here.
September 4th, 2025
Annie D
ace
lovely with the reflections :)
September 4th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely reflections
September 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
September 4th, 2025
