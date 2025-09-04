Previous
Skeletal Trio by julzmaioro
Photo 4498

Skeletal Trio

No time for a photo today .. So I had warned you that you could see more Gooseberry shells.
Found these in the garden a couple of weeks ago and were surprising clean for a change..
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
they are so beautiful and you've set them out to great effect here.
September 4th, 2025  
Annie D ace
lovely with the reflections :)
September 4th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely reflections
September 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
September 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact