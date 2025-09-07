Previous
Maternity Shoot.. by julzmaioro
Maternity Shoot..

Today the family all came out as it was Fathers Day.. And as Kenna is getting very close to her due date she asked me to do a photo shoot.. It has been a pretty gnarley day so really had to pick our time when to go out, we decided it would be good to have a few cows off in the distance, but as soon as we went into the paddock they all gathered around, Jim who is not use to cows was very well behaved and obliged to sit-down near Mum and Dad.. he is soon going to be knocked off from being 'top dog'.. I am sure baby and Jim will soon to be best of mates..
7th September 2025

Maggiemae ace
Well, certainly a different background to a maternity shoot! No balloons and blurred focus!
September 7th, 2025  
julia ace
@maggiemae We were battling strong cold winds so it was a case of getting the job done, no mucking around..
September 7th, 2025  
