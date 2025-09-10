Sign up
Previous
Photo 4504
Shadows...
Love a good shadow.. I was about to hang out the washing when I saw this strong shadow.. went inside to get camera.. and of course it had faded.. waited a few minutes and it was back..
A lot of patience is involved in being a photographer..
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
4
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
chair
,
shadow
Annie D
ace
A great shadow and photography does take patience.
September 10th, 2025
Christina
ace
Beautiful pattern
September 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely shadows
September 10th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great shadows
September 10th, 2025
