Shadows... by julzmaioro
Shadows...

Love a good shadow.. I was about to hang out the washing when I saw this strong shadow.. went inside to get camera.. and of course it had faded.. waited a few minutes and it was back..
A lot of patience is involved in being a photographer..
julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Annie D ace
A great shadow and photography does take patience.
September 10th, 2025  
Christina ace
Beautiful pattern
September 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely shadows
September 10th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great shadows
September 10th, 2025  
