Yesterday I was amongst a group of ladies that went on a day trip to varies places in the City.. It seemed to involved a lot of eating stops .. This is the original building of the iconic Chelsea Sugar works which anyone that has been over Auckland Harbour Bridge would of seen.. This building is a Grade one Historical listing and is built out of several thousand hand made red clay bricks.. It is no long earthquake proof so not used anymore. We did a small tour of the yards and saw the huge 'Sugar Mountain'.. quite a site..We were not allowed camera or phones while on the tour.. This is a shot I got from high on the hill above the factory.
Shirley ace
A nice image sure a change from the pink !
September 13th, 2025  
