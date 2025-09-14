Christmas is coming...

Another one of our stops on our trip to town was a Christmas shop.. A lady who runs a home wear shop in her usual life completely empties her house of most furniture, nik naks, family and the dog and then decorates the whole house with the latest in Christmas deco's.. every room has a different. theme/ colour including two outside dining areas. It all looked stunning. We were treated to coffee and lovely Christmas nibbles..

All of this for just three days and then it's all dismantled and returned to the family home and the husband and kids and the dog move back in.. And she seemed to be loving it..