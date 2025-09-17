Sign up
Photo 4511
Waratah..
This spectacular Waratah was in the garden we visited yesterday.. It is a Native of Australia. I love them but have never had any luck to grow them in my garden.. I am envious of anyone who is able to grow them.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
ausie native'. waratah garden circle
Annie D
ace
No luck for me either. This is a beautiful specimen.
September 17th, 2025
julia
ace
@annied
oh I thought all you peeps would have them in your gardens.. This one had lots of bigger trees around so I guess sheltered..
September 17th, 2025
Annie D
ace
@julzmaioro
have tried a couple of times with no long term success - they are quite fussy plants. This one must be in its happy space :)
September 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
September 17th, 2025
