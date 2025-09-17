Previous
Waratah.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4511

Waratah..

This spectacular Waratah was in the garden we visited yesterday.. It is a Native of Australia. I love them but have never had any luck to grow them in my garden.. I am envious of anyone who is able to grow them.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
No luck for me either. This is a beautiful specimen.
September 17th, 2025  
julia ace
@annied oh I thought all you peeps would have them in your gardens.. This one had lots of bigger trees around so I guess sheltered..
September 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
@julzmaioro have tried a couple of times with no long term success - they are quite fussy plants. This one must be in its happy space :)
September 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Splendid
September 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact