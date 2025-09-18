Tui..

This is a lovely Native Tui.. They are found all over NZ but they are very busy birds and are notorious ro being hard to photograph. But while on our garden visit the other day managed to catch this guy who was singing his heart out.

The are honeyeaters so plenty for them to snack on at the moment with our blossom tree's coming out.. He was sitting in a Cherry tree that is yet to flower but the yellow behind him is our native Kowhai..

He is sometimes called 'The Parson Bird' because of the tuft of white feathers on his chest..