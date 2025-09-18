Previous
Tui.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4512

Tui..

This is a lovely Native Tui.. They are found all over NZ but they are very busy birds and are notorious ro being hard to photograph. But while on our garden visit the other day managed to catch this guy who was singing his heart out.
The are honeyeaters so plenty for them to snack on at the moment with our blossom tree's coming out.. He was sitting in a Cherry tree that is yet to flower but the yellow behind him is our native Kowhai..
He is sometimes called 'The Parson Bird' because of the tuft of white feathers on his chest..
18th September 2025

Christina
Fabulous shot - it's looking rather ruffled...
September 18th, 2025  
julia
@christinav It was pretty windy.. but he was still singing..
September 18th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Oh, he's just lovely!
September 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Great capture!
September 18th, 2025  
Shirley
So lovely fav
September 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh the stunning detail is wonderful
September 18th, 2025  
Maggiemae
Super focus and capture of colour and feathering! fav
September 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
September 18th, 2025  
