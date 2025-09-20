Previous
The Mill Bridge.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4514

The Mill Bridge..

Straight out of a story book..
A flash back today from my trip to Hobberton earlier in the year.. Such a fun day exploring the Hobberton Village, and seeing how the Hobbits lived.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact