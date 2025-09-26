Previous
Gladioli Nanus by julzmaioro
Gladioli Nanus

A look back to last weeks photo's. This was a shot I took at our Garden Circle visit to a lovely big country garden. This lovely bunch of Gladioli Nanus were on the afternoon tea table.. She had a mass planting of this and they looked stunning.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne ace
A gorgeous vase of ruby red.
September 26th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Wow! Fabulous colour!
September 26th, 2025  
