Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4520
Gladioli Nanus
A look back to last weeks photo's. This was a shot I took at our Garden Circle visit to a lovely big country garden. This lovely bunch of Gladioli Nanus were on the afternoon tea table.. She had a mass planting of this and they looked stunning.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5627
photos
174
followers
197
following
1238% complete
View this month »
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
16th September 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
visit
,
garden
,
mini
,
gladies
Dianne
ace
A gorgeous vase of ruby red.
September 26th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Wow! Fabulous colour!
September 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close