Low Cloud on the River Hills.. by julzmaioro
Low Cloud on the River Hills..

Another take from the other day when the rain stopped and the cloud came down on the River Hills.. The Waikato River ( NZ longest river) is between the dark forest beyond the green grass and the steep river hills..
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Sarah Bremner ace
Wow.... intense colours... love the photo
September 27th, 2025  
