Happy Birthday Donna.. by julzmaioro
Just home from a surprise birthday dinner for our daughter.. She thought she was having a quiet night with her daughter Taryn as her Hubby was going off to Fire practice.. But he organized the family to come for an early dinner before he had to rush off..
Taryn made this beautiful cake .. it tasted as good as it looked.. Our son got some whitebait which I cooked up and they were delicious.. a real seasonal treat.. And wee Tùì was the star attraction of the night.. Think Donna is fitting into Nana-hood quite easily..
Lovely
September 30th, 2025  
