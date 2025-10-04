Previous
Erin and her Twin.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4528

Erin and her Twin..

Today a small group from our Camera Club went up to the City (Auckland) join up with a fellow photographer who take Street Photography workshops around the city. What a fun day we had.. The weather had been pretty rough over night so we went prepared but we managed to dodge the showers and then the puddles worked to our advantage at times with reflections.. But this indoor reflection worked pretty well as well. Pleased that Erin didn't listen to advice of wearing dull clothes so that we blend in..
4th October 2025

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
@julzmaioro
1240% complete

View this month »

Shirley ace
Nicely caught
October 4th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Brilliant capture!
October 4th, 2025  
Christina ace
This made me stop to look and work out where the reflection was made (not sure if that sentence makes sense!).
October 4th, 2025  
