Erin and her Twin..

Today a small group from our Camera Club went up to the City (Auckland) join up with a fellow photographer who take Street Photography workshops around the city. What a fun day we had.. The weather had been pretty rough over night so we went prepared but we managed to dodge the showers and then the puddles worked to our advantage at times with reflections.. But this indoor reflection worked pretty well as well. Pleased that Erin didn't listen to advice of wearing dull clothes so that we blend in..