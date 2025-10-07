Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4531
Him and Her's...
Another shot from our day doing street photography. It was pretty windy and at times wet. This shot I liked the juxtaposition of the H&M sign over the mans head.. the poor lady was struggling with her bags and clothes in the wind..
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5638
photos
174
followers
197
following
1241% complete
View this month »
4524
4525
4526
4527
4528
4529
4530
4531
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
4th October 2025 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crossing
,
city
,
windy
,
auckland
Brian
ace
Great story telling shot! fav
October 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I knew I shoulda worn jeans today ...
October 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close