Him and Her's... by julzmaioro
Him and Her's...

Another shot from our day doing street photography. It was pretty windy and at times wet. This shot I liked the juxtaposition of the H&M sign over the mans head.. the poor lady was struggling with her bags and clothes in the wind..
7th October 2025

julia

ace
Brian
Great story telling shot! fav
October 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
I knew I shoulda worn jeans today ...
October 7th, 2025  
