Lavender Blue.. by julzmaioro
Lavender Blue..

Nice to see some signs of summer getting closer. With bee's busy on my Lavender bush. This was a seedling that came up in a pot plant that I transplanted to the garden.. It has found it happy place..
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely.
October 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
October 10th, 2025  
