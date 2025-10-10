Sign up
Previous
Photo 4534
Lavender Blue..
Nice to see some signs of summer getting closer. With bee's busy on my Lavender bush. This was a seedling that came up in a pot plant that I transplanted to the garden.. It has found it happy place..
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5641
photos
174
followers
197
following
1242% complete
View this month »
4527
4528
4529
4530
4531
4532
4533
4534
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
10th October 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
bee
,
way
,
summer
,
lavender
,
on
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely.
October 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
October 10th, 2025
