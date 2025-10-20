Sign up
Previous
Photo 4544
Roses are Red..
Bought myself a bunch of roses the other day from a roadside vendor. Couldn't resist getting a shot of them before they got past their best.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
4
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
4543
4544
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
20th October 2025 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
red
,
roses
Sarah Bremner
ace
So gorgeous ❤️
October 20th, 2025
Brigette
ace
Good on you love that and very nicely presented
October 20th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
That is just fabulous!
October 20th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous :)
October 20th, 2025
