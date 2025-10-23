One very Chuffed Lad..

Back in June Ben's Mum.got intouch with us to see if he could borrow a calf for the local school calf club.. We gave him the responsibility to pick his own charge.. He chose this lovely girl and they have proved to be the perfect pair.

Ben and Whiskey did very well at the school Ag day and today all the local school got together to compete against each other.. They scooped the pool with getting Champ in all categories.. It is great to see the bond they have developed.. Think Ben will be coming to visit Whiskey once he returns her to the other calves.