Chatham Island For-get-me-not.

I think I probably put a shot of the CI For-get-me-not up most years around this time, and I noticed this afternoon They flower heads were 'going off'.

These flowers are a native of the Tiny Chatham Islands which is South East of the NZ Mainland.

They are amazing and grow in the sand on the very exposed beaches, they are large plants with the flower heads being about 7" in diameter and the beautiful shiny leaves being about 12" across. They prove very difficult to grow on the mainland, but I have found a spot that they are happy to grow in my garden, funnily enough the most exposed, driest spot I have. They seed down happily so as to keep them going..