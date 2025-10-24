Previous
Chatham Island For-get-me-not. by julzmaioro
Photo 4548

Chatham Island For-get-me-not.

I think I probably put a shot of the CI For-get-me-not up most years around this time, and I noticed this afternoon They flower heads were 'going off'.
These flowers are a native of the Tiny Chatham Islands which is South East of the NZ Mainland.
They are amazing and grow in the sand on the very exposed beaches, they are large plants with the flower heads being about 7" in diameter and the beautiful shiny leaves being about 12" across. They prove very difficult to grow on the mainland, but I have found a spot that they are happy to grow in my garden, funnily enough the most exposed, driest spot I have. They seed down happily so as to keep them going..
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact