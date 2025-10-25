Hobby Shed

Have had a very busy weekend, and it is not over yet as we have a long weekend here in NZ.

Our wider district is hosting a Art Trail and our Camera Club is holding a Exhibition. We have a fantastic display and it is creating a lot of interest. bot with people possibly joining us and, in our art., A friend and I went to visit some of the other Exhibition in the immediate area. The guy that owns this is very talented and creative, he is a painter, collector, and creator of the weird and wonderful, some with Steampunk slant to them, check out my following image.

