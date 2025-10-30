Sweet Gumnut Cottage

Had a lovely day out today with a group of friends that all have birthday's within a few weeks of each other. So we decided to go out for a bit of a slap-up lunch, we decided on a winery Estate to which most had not been. As an added extra I organised a visit to this lovely cottage garden that is run by Gardener/journalist/ Author Lynda Hallahan. She is a real hoot with her story telling and we had lots of laughs.. This little cottage is so sweet and not lived in but used for entertaining garden groups and workshops. Loved the 'sheep' in this garden, which is supposed to be a white garden, but some imposters have got in.