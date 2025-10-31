Sign up
Previous
Photo 4555
Little Monkey Faces..
While at the Sweet Gumnut Cottage yesterday I saw these cute little Viola's. All I can see are little monkey faces. Aren't they sweet.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5662
photos
172
followers
197
following
1247% complete
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
30th October 2025 11:43am
Tags
cottage
,
sweet
,
gumnut
,
viola's
Wylie
ace
ha ha can't see anything else now!
October 31st, 2025
