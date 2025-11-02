Sign up
Previous
Photo 4557
Pinky Queen of Sweet Gumnut Cottage.
Pinky is the Garden cat and resident of Sweet Gumnut Cottage. She walks the garden with the visitors and does her best to get lots of attention.
She earns her keep by keeping the rodent population controllable.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5664
photos
172
followers
197
following
1248% complete
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
30th October 2025 11:22am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
the
,
cat
,
garden
,
pinky
Walks @ 7
ace
She does indeed look in control
November 2nd, 2025
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous pawtrait
November 2nd, 2025
