Pinky Queen of Sweet Gumnut Cottage. by julzmaioro
Pinky Queen of Sweet Gumnut Cottage.

Pinky is the Garden cat and resident of Sweet Gumnut Cottage. She walks the garden with the visitors and does her best to get lots of attention.
She earns her keep by keeping the rodent population controllable.
Walks @ 7 ace
She does indeed look in control
November 2nd, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous pawtrait
November 2nd, 2025  
