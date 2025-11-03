Sign up
Previous
Photo 4558
Been hanging about a little long.
Came across this Guy parked up in an old Austin while on the Arts Trail last weekend. The car was pretty rusty, and moss was growing on the windows, but he was looking pleased with himself.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5665
photos
172
followers
197
following
1248% complete
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
Views
13
365
NIKON Z f
25th October 2025 11:03am
skeleton
car
austin
rust
