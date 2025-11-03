Previous
Been hanging about a little long.

Came across this Guy parked up in an old Austin while on the Arts Trail last weekend. The car was pretty rusty, and moss was growing on the windows, but he was looking pleased with himself.
3rd November 2025

julia

