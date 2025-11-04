Previous
Rangiriri Pa.. Pou Whenua by julzmaioro
Photo 4559

Rangiriri Pa.. Pou Whenua

Today I went South to get some tutoring from Carole @yorkshirekiwi as I have just bought a new computer, so Carole offered to help me with cataloguing onto the hard drive and with Lightroom. Now to lock in what I have learnt.
So while in Carole's 'Hood' I went to check out this Maori Pa site that we see every time we travel South but on the Express way so cannot stop. I liked this Pou that had lots of lichen growth over it and decided to go for the vertical view. A Pou is a bit like the North American Totem Poles.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
love the PoV
November 4th, 2025  
julia ace
@yorkshirekiwi .. explored your hood after I left you..
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact