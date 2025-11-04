Rangiriri Pa.. Pou Whenua

Today I went South to get some tutoring from Carole @yorkshirekiwi as I have just bought a new computer, so Carole offered to help me with cataloguing onto the hard drive and with Lightroom. Now to lock in what I have learnt.
So while in Carole's 'Hood' I went to check out this Maori Pa site that we see every time we travel South but on the Express way so cannot stop. I liked this Pou that had lots of lichen growth over it and decided to go for the vertical view. A Pou is a bit like the North American Totem Poles.