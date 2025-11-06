Previous
Cherry Tree's and Temple by julzmaioro
Photo 4561

Cherry Tree's and Temple

Another shot from our day at the Temple yesterday having a sneak peek of the Cherry Festival. Loved this view of one of the traditional buildings with the Cherry Blossom in the foreground.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Very pleasing viewpoint with the cherry blossum.
November 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact