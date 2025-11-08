Previous
Heart in the Bush. by julzmaioro
Photo 4563

Heart in the Bush.

Today I had the pleasure to photograph a friends family.. Mum, Dad and 3 mid to late teen Daughters.. The girls have been worrying about what to wear all week, and so was Mum, Dad said he will just wear what he's told.
Well we had a lot of fun, our location was our neighbours bit of native bush where I had taken their wedding photo's ( the neighbours that is ) earlier in the year. The Hearts were still hanging in the trees, I hope the cows have appreciated them for the past months.
Sorry can't share any of the family photo's, but I am very pleased with them.. Makes the job easy when it is a happy smiley family.
