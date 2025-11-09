Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4564
Window to the Garden
We have our Camera Club night tomorrow night and the set subject is Windows and doors. This is one of my shots that were on the short list.
Looking through a lead light window. love how glass distorts the view.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5671
photos
171
followers
197
following
1250% complete
View this month »
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
4563
4564
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
2nd November 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
window
,
lead
Joy's Focus
ace
Very beautiful!
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close