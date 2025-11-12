The Price of Progress

Yesterday as I was passing this icon of a Pub/Restaurant I felt compelled to stop. Not a spot that I could say we were regular but the times we have been there were memorable. Originally named The Jolly Farmer, and the later Murphy's Law. It was built as a replica style of an old Tuder style and as it just fell short to qualify to being preserved by a mere 2 years. There were a lot of people looking on and some going away with a brick as a souvenir.

Our daughter and family were regulars and will miss it, but no doubt they will find another favourite spot to meet their friends after work on a Friday night.

There are plans to rebuild and have saved some of the best features, but I guess this will take a few years.