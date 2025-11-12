Previous
The Price of Progress by julzmaioro
The Price of Progress

Yesterday as I was passing this icon of a Pub/Restaurant I felt compelled to stop. Not a spot that I could say we were regular but the times we have been there were memorable. Originally named The Jolly Farmer, and the later Murphy's Law. It was built as a replica style of an old Tuder style and as it just fell short to qualify to being preserved by a mere 2 years. There were a lot of people looking on and some going away with a brick as a souvenir.
Our daughter and family were regulars and will miss it, but no doubt they will find another favourite spot to meet their friends after work on a Friday night.
There are plans to rebuild and have saved some of the best features, but I guess this will take a few years.
Annie D ace
Great narrative. I hope it can make a comeback :)
November 12th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, so sad to see these things go. Nice diary shot and narrative.
November 12th, 2025  
julia ace
@jamibann Hopefully I could put up a photo of the new one.
November 12th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A shame to see such a popular place being demolished.
November 12th, 2025  
