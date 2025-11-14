Sign up
Photo 4569
Rocking it with Cliff
George's Birthday treat to me was tickets to the Auckland Cliff Richard concert. He has just turned 85 and he was fantastic hope I am as good as that in 15 years time. FG got of pretty lightly as he won the tickets off the radio..
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Babs
ace
Crikey is he still going. I guess the concert will top up his pension nicely.
November 14th, 2025
Janice
ace
Wow that's amazing to be still performing at 85!
November 14th, 2025
