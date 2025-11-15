Previous
Ancestorial Farm House by julzmaioro
Photo 4570

Ancestorial Farm House

We have my Bro and SIL staying with us at the moment and Bro had organized us to go on a 4WD tour but at the last minute it was cancelled, so we made another plan for our day. We went for a drive in a neighbouring district ( not often visited by us) and see if we could locate the Farm that our Grandparents bought in 1912. All the homes we saw looked very much updated since 1912. But we decided the bones looked the most like this one. The home owners were very welcoming and were interested to hear what we could tell them. The family house certainly didn't look like this..
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Lovely story telling
November 15th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
It certainly looks lovely now.
November 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact