Ancestorial Farm House

We have my Bro and SIL staying with us at the moment and Bro had organized us to go on a 4WD tour but at the last minute it was cancelled, so we made another plan for our day. We went for a drive in a neighbouring district ( not often visited by us) and see if we could locate the Farm that our Grandparents bought in 1912. All the homes we saw looked very much updated since 1912. But we decided the bones looked the most like this one. The home owners were very welcoming and were interested to hear what we could tell them. The family house certainly didn't look like this..