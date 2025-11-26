Sign up
Previous
Photo 4581
Bluebells and Buttercups
Another shot from the Sculpture walk last week. Loved the colour contrast of this one, not sure if it was all part of the plan, or whether the buttercups are just there naturally. Either way they looked great together.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
4
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5688
photos
171
followers
197
following
1255% complete
Views
22
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
20th November 2025 12:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sculpture
,
buttercups
,
blue-glass-flowers
Dianne
ace
They're very sweet little sculptures.
November 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 26th, 2025
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
November 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
I love the blue sculpture flowers they look so pretty
November 26th, 2025
