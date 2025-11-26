Previous
Bluebells and Buttercups by julzmaioro
Photo 4581

Bluebells and Buttercups

Another shot from the Sculpture walk last week. Loved the colour contrast of this one, not sure if it was all part of the plan, or whether the buttercups are just there naturally. Either way they looked great together.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365
1255% complete

Dianne ace
They're very sweet little sculptures.
November 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 26th, 2025  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
November 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
I love the blue sculpture flowers they look so pretty
November 26th, 2025  
