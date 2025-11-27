Previous
Great Nana Time. by julzmaioro
Photo 4582

Great Nana Time.

Had a lovely visit today with Grandaughter Kenna and Hubby Taumata and their sweet littke man Tui. He is 10 weeks old and doing so well. Lovely to see their little family doing so well and happy.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1255% complete

kali ace
adorable, you look absolutely chuffed
November 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 27th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
He looks very content in Nan’s arms. Lovely pic.
November 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
You look very comfy together
November 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely shot of the two of you. Isn't he a sweetie.
November 27th, 2025  
