Photo 4582
Great Nana Time.
Had a lovely visit today with Grandaughter Kenna and Hubby Taumata and their sweet littke man Tui. He is 10 weeks old and doing so well. Lovely to see their little family doing so well and happy.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
kali
ace
adorable, you look absolutely chuffed
November 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 27th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
He looks very content in Nan’s arms. Lovely pic.
November 27th, 2025
Wylie
ace
You look very comfy together
November 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely shot of the two of you. Isn't he a sweetie.
November 27th, 2025
