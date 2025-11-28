Previous
Rangitoto and Pohutukawa by julzmaioro
Photo 4583

Rangitoto and Pohutukawa

Another shot from last week at the Sculpture walk. loved this glimpse of Rangitoto.. The iconic conical Island in the Hauraki gulf that can be seen from most vantage points. This Pohutukawa ( NZ Christmas Tree) is showing off it early summer coat..
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne ace
Lots of flowers and a gorgeous view
November 28th, 2025  
