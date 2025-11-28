Sign up
Previous
Photo 4583
Rangitoto and Pohutukawa
Another shot from last week at the Sculpture walk. loved this glimpse of Rangitoto.. The iconic conical Island in the Hauraki gulf that can be seen from most vantage points. This Pohutukawa ( NZ Christmas Tree) is showing off it early summer coat..
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5690
photos
171
followers
197
following
1255% complete
Views
9
1
1
365
NIKON Z f
20th November 2025 2:02pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
christmas-tree
,
rangitoto
,
pohutukawa
Dianne
ace
Lots of flowers and a gorgeous view
November 28th, 2025
