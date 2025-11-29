Previous
Robin the Hydranga by julzmaioro
Robin the Hydranga

Not her official name but what I call her. My friend Robin has a stunning garden, and she gave me a rooted cutting a few years ago and each year it has got just a little better and this year as you can see it has lots and as it is very early in the season there are lots more coming.
As Hydrangea are an indicator of your soil type and the pH levels Alkaline leans to being pink and acid soil is blue. So sometimes a cutting can be different to the parent plant. Think this is pretty much what I was expecting.
