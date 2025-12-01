Previous
Bird Rescue by julzmaioro
Photo 4586

Bird Rescue

Today I had a couple here helping me in the garden, they did an amazing job, but while cutting back the honey suckle that had just finished flowering, Jodi spied a nest full of babies, . . I had a quick think as to what to do as the branch the nest was attached had already been cut. So I relocated to a Kawakawa tree that I had already trimmed, tucked it into the branches and then put some cover over the nest, and within 20 minutes Mum Blackbird had located them and was busy collecting worms for them.. Fingers crossed they will be OK.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Sweet.
December 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh I do hope they will be ok
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact