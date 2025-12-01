Bird Rescue

Today I had a couple here helping me in the garden, they did an amazing job, but while cutting back the honey suckle that had just finished flowering, Jodi spied a nest full of babies, . . I had a quick think as to what to do as the branch the nest was attached had already been cut. So I relocated to a Kawakawa tree that I had already trimmed, tucked it into the branches and then put some cover over the nest, and within 20 minutes Mum Blackbird had located them and was busy collecting worms for them.. Fingers crossed they will be OK.