Not Only Red.. Pohutukawa

I spent more time than I should of the other looking for this collage that I did a few years back. @dide and I did a road trip and we noticed just how many different colour Pohutukawas there are. The red is the traditional but over the years several other tones of red have also appeared and occasional pink, apricot and yellow can be seen. There was a discussion on FB saying about the variable colour so I hunted out this collage I had prepared earlier.
It is lovely to see the other colours but the Dark red is certainly the NZ Christmas tree.