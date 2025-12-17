Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4602
Queen Anne Lace or Carrot Weed
I say Carrot weed but others may say different. either way it's coming out of the garden where it shouldn't be, but I do rather like the flowers at this stage so thought I would get a photo before I do.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5709
photos
170
followers
196
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
17th December 2025 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
queen anne lace
,
carrot weed
Steve
ace
Really nice - great shot
December 17th, 2025
Wylie
ace
lovely arrangment
December 17th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is striking
December 17th, 2025
