Pohutukawa and The Yacht Club by julzmaioro
Pohutukawa and The Yacht Club

@dide and I had a day out together today, these days seem to be few and far between, so we have a lot to catch up on. After a quick lunch we went out to look for some nice colourful Pohutukawa Tree's (NZ Christmas Tree's). We went to the beach that is just on the edge of town expecting to see the row of Pohutkawas in full colour, but no just one at the end that had lots of colour. The building under the Pohut umbrella is the local yacht club. We have had a bit of wind lately so I think that was to the demise of the blooms. We went further up the peninsula but still very little colour.
I do love you pohutukawa trees
@onewing while out today we saw lots of Jacaranda trees .. That are World famous in Australia..
