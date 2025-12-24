Merry Christmas from New Zealand

As I load this it is the evening of Christmas Eve, been a busy day prepping food for the next two days. Christmas lunch with FG's family tomorrow, hosting my sister and family tomorrow night and then on Boxing Day have Daughter Donna and family come for lunch. And all in between that the cows still have to get milked.

I made some Christmas mince pies this morning, just mini ones, enough to say you have had one. Some of my Christmas ornaments wanted to get in one the act as well. The little Church is a replica of our little Church down the road.

Merry Christmas everyone have a lovely time with Family and Friends.