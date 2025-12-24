Previous
Merry Christmas from New Zealand by julzmaioro
Photo 4609

Merry Christmas from New Zealand

As I load this it is the evening of Christmas Eve, been a busy day prepping food for the next two days. Christmas lunch with FG's family tomorrow, hosting my sister and family tomorrow night and then on Boxing Day have Daughter Donna and family come for lunch. And all in between that the cows still have to get milked.
I made some Christmas mince pies this morning, just mini ones, enough to say you have had one. Some of my Christmas ornaments wanted to get in one the act as well. The little Church is a replica of our little Church down the road.
Merry Christmas everyone have a lovely time with Family and Friends.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful food still life...looks scrumptious
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact