Happy New Year, From Aotearoa

Aotearoa.. Land of the Long white Cloud..

Since Christmas we have some pretty ordinary weather with crazy winds causing a lot of damage with tree's down and power outages.

I was planning on a trip out to the coast to see the sunset on 2025 but the clouds are coming down and rain is looking closer. so I think FG and I will settle to a quiet night.

So here is a shot taken late afternoon as the clouds were scooting up the river..(river is between that green hill and the blue hills in the background.