Happy New Year, From Aotearoa by julzmaioro
Happy New Year, From Aotearoa

Aotearoa.. Land of the Long white Cloud..
Since Christmas we have some pretty ordinary weather with crazy winds causing a lot of damage with tree's down and power outages.
I was planning on a trip out to the coast to see the sunset on 2025 but the clouds are coming down and rain is looking closer. so I think FG and I will settle to a quiet night.
So here is a shot taken late afternoon as the clouds were scooting up the river..(river is between that green hill and the blue hills in the background.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
let's hope so!
December 31st, 2025  
