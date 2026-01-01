Previous
Jager

This is Jager, our Granddog, we visited our daughter Donna today. Had my camera handy so thought I would get a photo or two. He is very alert and continually looking out for rabbits or possums that are trespassing.. None today.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Dorothy ace
Handsome fella.
January 1st, 2026  
