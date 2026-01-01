Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4617
Jager
This is Jager, our Granddog, we visited our daughter Donna today. Had my camera handy so thought I would get a photo or two. He is very alert and continually looking out for rabbits or possums that are trespassing.. None today.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5724
photos
169
followers
194
following
1264% complete
View this month »
4610
4611
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
1st January 2026 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
jager
,
gsp
Dorothy
ace
Handsome fella.
January 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close