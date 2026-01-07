Clifford The Big Red Dog

Today I had a lovely day out with a friend.

I had been given a set of cards from the 'Getting Lost' series. This one is the Restaurant set, you pick 3 cards one being travel, one find and one enjoy. Each has a suggestion, ie travel to a suburb or town with the best views.. Find.. Look around for 5 minutes and go to the Restaurant with the smallest sign.. Enjoy.. order the 3 main meal on the menu.

Anyway we ended up at a smallish but very popular town/village about 40 minutes away. and had a delicious lunch. Outside in the carpark is this statue of Clifford.. He is as large as he looks, and made from corten steel.

There is another set from the getting lost series 'Photography' so look forward to checking that one out.