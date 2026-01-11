Previous
Plum and Rasberry Jam by julzmaioro
Plum and Rasberry Jam

Today I though I had best make some jam from the plums I got from my Sister. Just unfortunate I picked one of the hottest days of late. Looks like a good brew so will come in handy over the next months..
11th January 2026

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Yao RL
I got a lot of plums, should do some plum jam. What sugar are you using? I have no success in making jam yet.
January 11th, 2026  
