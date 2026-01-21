Previous
A Birds Eye View for a little Guy. by julzmaioro
A Birds Eye View for a little Guy.

The sunflower Fields had these great set of steps to go up so that you could get a birds eye view across the sunflowers.
This Little Guy was very excited to be allowed to go up and handled the steps very well..
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Yao RL ace
A lot of sunflowers, I almost thought it is AI generated.
January 21st, 2026  
Wylie ace
What a brilliant thing to do!
January 21st, 2026  
julia ace
@yaorenliu Nope all real..
January 21st, 2026  
Dianne ace
A great idea for everyone, especially photographers!
January 21st, 2026  
