Previous
Photo 4637
A Birds Eye View for a little Guy.
The sunflower Fields had these great set of steps to go up so that you could get a birds eye view across the sunflowers.
This Little Guy was very excited to be allowed to go up and handled the steps very well..
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
4
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4630
4631
4632
4633
4634
4635
4636
4637
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
16th January 2026 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steps
,
sunflowers
,
fields
,
viewing
Yao RL
ace
A lot of sunflowers, I almost thought it is AI generated.
January 21st, 2026
Wylie
ace
What a brilliant thing to do!
January 21st, 2026
julia
ace
@yaorenliu
Nope all real..
January 21st, 2026
Dianne
ace
A great idea for everyone, especially photographers!
January 21st, 2026
