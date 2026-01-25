Steve and Tau the Cat

We have a new farm hand on the farm, just not sure his job descriptions is yet.

The Farmers went to the local Rural Supply store and the staff thought FB needed the MANnequin and put it on the back of the truck. They did supply the shirt and hat but no pants so poor Steve been a bit chilly over the spell of rough weather we have had.

So far his main job is security as he gives me a fright every time I drive up the drive and see him giving me a cold stare. He must give the Milk tanker driver a bit of a start when he come to collect the milk at 2am.

Tau the cat was pleased he was friendly as he was being a bit cautious.