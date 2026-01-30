Sign up
Previous
Photo 4646
Dahlia Trio and Bumble
some more shot I my Dahlia's. Love these simple single ones and they are made more of a standout with their black foliage.
The bees are loving that we have some sunshine this week and the suns out again, and the Farmers are back doing hay again.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5753
photos
167
followers
193
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
30th January 2026 4:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
bumble
,
bees
,
single
,
dahlias
